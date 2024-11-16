RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This represents a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,924 shares of company stock worth $1,798,131 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

