RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in October

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RIV Capital stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,198. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

