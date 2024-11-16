River Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,527 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. River Street Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,128. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

