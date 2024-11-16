River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. 4,393,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.