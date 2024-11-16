River Street Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 580.1% during the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $458,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,449 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,326,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.4% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,440,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,026,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock valued at $57,616,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.