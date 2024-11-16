River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AES by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of AES by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,522,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 193,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. 11,948,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,724,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

