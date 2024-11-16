River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

PKG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.81. The company had a trading volume of 583,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,704. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $148.50 and a one year high of $245.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

