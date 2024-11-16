RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 8,322,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.93.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

