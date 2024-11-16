Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS RCKHF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.17. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

