Royce & Associates LP Buys 61,128 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.53% of Newpark Resources worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 418,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 349,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 349,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 284,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 322,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE NR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.87. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

