Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.41% of Select Water Solutions worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 214,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,208,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,910,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 890,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.67. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

