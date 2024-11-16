Royce & Associates LP Sells 75,668 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $299,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.