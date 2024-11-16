Safety Shot, Inc. Expands Retail Footprint with Major Southwest Grocery Chain

On November 15, 2024, Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) made a strategic move in the retail market by partnering with a prominent national grocery chain to sell its innovative 4 oz. Sure Shot beverages in select stores across the Southwest region. This new agreement will see Sure Shot products available in 192 stores across Nevada, Arizona, and California, representing a significant step forward in Safety Shot’s growth strategy.

Sure Shot, developed with a focus on promoting responsible drinking while supporting mental clarity, is a groundbreaking beverage designed to reduce blood alcohol content (BAC). Created with essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics, Sure Shot offers consumers a unique way to manage their alcohol consumption responsibly. This expansion into the Southwest market aligns with Safety Shot’s goal of achieving nationwide distribution and gaining traction within the rapidly growing alcohol beverage sector.

Josh Wagner, Chief Revenue Officer of Safety Shot, expressed excitement about the distribution agreement, emphasizing the potential for increased brand awareness and enhanced shareholder value. The collaboration with the grocery chain underscores a robust partnership that leverages Safety Shot’s innovative product offering and the grocery chain’s extensive network across the country.

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, highlighted the significance of this partnership, particularly in the dynamic and expanding Southwest market known for its vibrant nightlife and large metropolitan areas. Boon emphasized that this collaboration not only paves the way for Sure Shot to become a household name but also provides consumers with a convenient and effective way to enjoy themselves responsibly.

The timing of this agreement coincides with the upcoming holiday season, positioning Safety Shot to introduce its products to a broader consumer base during a period of heightened social activity and increased beverage demand.

Safety Shot, Inc., a company specializing in wellness and dietary supplements, is pioneering the alcohol-reducing beverage market with its product, Sure Shot. The company’s forward-looking approach aims to enhance consumer experiences while prioritizing overall well-being.

As Safety Shot continues to focus on expanding its reach through strategic retail partnerships, the company remains committed to driving innovation in the wellness beverage landscape.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions. Safety Shot will continue to update stakeholders per applicable requirements to maintain transparency and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

