Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). Approximately 339,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 204,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.85).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.94 million, a PE ratio of -3,400.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25,000.00%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

