Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $174.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

