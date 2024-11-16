Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in October

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Semilux International Stock Down 1.3 %

SELX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Semilux International has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semilux International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Semilux International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

