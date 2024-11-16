Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 480,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

AIHS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

