Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.