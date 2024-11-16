Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,012 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,554,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

