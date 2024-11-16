Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 410,348 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $11.54 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.