Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Rises By 43.2%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,569. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 179,045 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

