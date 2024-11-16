Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Drops By 38.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 18,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.