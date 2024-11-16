Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Increases By 16.0%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 644,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.49 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

