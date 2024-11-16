Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Increases By 40.0%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Canfor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066. Canfor has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.