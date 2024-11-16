Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Increases By 40.0%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Canfor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066. Canfor has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.
Canfor Company Profile
