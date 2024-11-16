Short Interest in Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Declines By 33.1%

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CCSO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Get Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.