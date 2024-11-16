Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Rises By 46.6%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 3.8 %

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,777. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

