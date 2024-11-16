Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Expands By 37.5%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

