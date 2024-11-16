Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Expands By 37.5%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.