Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Drops By 14.9%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 6,997,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,506.3 days.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Articles

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

