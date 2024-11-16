Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expands By 46.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 41,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

