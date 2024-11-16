Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Declines By 36.1%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,106,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 4,862,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,109.4 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

GBNXF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

