Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Grows By 42.3%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the October 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,324. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $352.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

