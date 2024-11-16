Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Drops By 30.3%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

