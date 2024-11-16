Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Increases By 50.5%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

NVFY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 42,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 81.41% and a negative return on equity of 718.36%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.