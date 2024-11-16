Short Interest in Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Expands By 19.5%

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rectitude stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Rectitude at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rectitude alerts:

Rectitude Stock Performance

Shares of Rectitude stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28. Rectitude has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rectitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rectitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.