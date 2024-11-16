Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Declines By 28.8%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 442,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

SNAX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,578. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,100.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

