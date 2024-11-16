Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Declines By 20.2%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.0 days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $277.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.99. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $277.00 and a 52 week high of $340.27.
Tecan Group Company Profile
