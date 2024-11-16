Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Declines By 20.2%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.0 days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $277.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.99. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $277.00 and a 52 week high of $340.27.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.