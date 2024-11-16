Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Increases By 56.8%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.0 days.
UBE Price Performance
Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. UBE has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.24.
About UBE
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBE
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.