Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Increases By 56.8%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.0 days.

UBE Price Performance

Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. UBE has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

