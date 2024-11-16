Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Decreases By 16.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

