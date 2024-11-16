Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Ernesto Balarezo Acquires 20,600 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto Balarezo bought 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,715.69.

Ernesto Balarezo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Ernesto Balarezo acquired 15,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.77 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

