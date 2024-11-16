Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $239.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.