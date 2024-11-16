Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

