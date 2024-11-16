Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,834 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

