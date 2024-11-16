Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

