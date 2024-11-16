Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $182.23 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

