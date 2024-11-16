Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 18.4 %

SGLY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 123,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Singularity Future Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 162.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

