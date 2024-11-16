Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 28.4% in October

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,086,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,136. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

