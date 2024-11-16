Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 287.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

