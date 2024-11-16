SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,360,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,021.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF remained flat at $56.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.
