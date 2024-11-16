SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,360,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,021.5 days.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF remained flat at $56.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.