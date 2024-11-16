Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”

Roth Capital cut shares of Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sow Good

Sow Good Stock Performance

SOWG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 747,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. Sow Good has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sow Good will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sow Good

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sow Good by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sow Good during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.