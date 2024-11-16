Squire Investment Management Company LLC Buys 487 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,720,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after buying an additional 449,917 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

